'Problem of plenty is always good' - Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey highlights India's strengthened pace attack

Indian cricket team secured a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a deserving win over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their Super 4 fixtures. They recorded a 228-run win over Pakistan and then pulled off a thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka to enter the final of the tournament. India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey highlighted the team's in-form pace attack ahead of their next game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led side has managed to produce all-round performances throughout the tournament so far. Batters stole the focus against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashing unbeaten hundreds but bowlers managed to bowl out opponents in all of their three games.

Both spinners and pacers have been dominant in this tournament as India look all set with their bowling options for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 starting on October 5. India's bowling coach and former cricketer Paras Mhambrey also highlighted the improved pace attack and praised the bowling unit for their recent performances.

"We have been following Bumrah's progress from the NCA, and we are very happy with the report that we have got," Mhambrey said in a press conference in Colombo on Thursday. "Now, we have four quality bowlers, and it is always great to have those options. The problem of plenty is always good."

Mhambrey also talked about the management's decision to not utilize the experienced pacer, Mohammed Shami. India fielded Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as their pace unit for the Pakistan game and then replaced Shardul with spin all-rounder Axar Patel for the Sri Lanka game. Mhambrey added that dropping Shami was not an easy decision for the management and played out the importance of team first policy.

"It's not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It's never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player). But we are clear in the way we have gone about the conversation with the players and they have shown confidence in us. Players know any decision that we take and they know that it is for the benefit of the team," Mhambrey added.

