Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming: When and where to watch UP vs Pune, Gujarat vs Bengaluru in PKL 8 Eliminators

PKL 2021-22 Playoffs Live Streaming: When and where to watch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Eliminators

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 playoffs will kick start with UP Yoddha taking on Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator of the season while the Gujarat Giants cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls in the second eliminator on Monday here at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield. The winner of the first eliminator will face Patna Pirates in the first semifinal while the winner of the second eliminator will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the second semifinal on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League eliminator let's have a look at all key details.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Eliminators

February 21, 2022, Monday

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Eliminator 1 - 7.30 pm

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Eliminator 2 - 8.30 pm

Live Streaming

TV - Star Sports

Online - Hotstar

Probable starting 7

Puneri Paltan Starting 7 Mohit Goyat (raider), Abinesh Nadarajan (defender), Sanket Sawant (defender), Aslam Inamdar (raider), Titin Tomar (raider), Sombir (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (defender)

UP Yoddha Starting 7 Pardeep Narwal (raider), Ashu Singh (defender), Shubham Kumar (defender), Ankush (raider), Surender Gill (raider), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Sumit (defender)

Gujarat Giants Starting 7 Ajay Kumar (raider), Sunil Kumar (defender), Parvesh Bhainswal (defender), Rakesh (raider), Mahendra Rajput (raider), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Girish Erknak (defender)

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7 Pawan Sehrawat (raider), Mayur Kadam (defender), Mahender Singh (defender), Bharat (raider), Chandran Ranjit (raider), Saurabh Nandal (defender), Aman (defender)