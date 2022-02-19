PKL 2021-22 Playoffs: Schedule, Live Streaming, Venue, Time, Date All You Need to Know about PKL 8 playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PRO KABADDI All 12 team captain posing with PKL 2021-22 trophy (File Photo)

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 is coming to its business end as the race for playoffs is getting hotter day by day. Some teams have already qualified for the playoffs while few are out of the contention. There is a tough fight between a few teams for the reaming spot in the top 6. The playoffs are scheduled to take place on February 21 and February 23 while the final will be played on February 25.

Ahead of the last phase of the competition here is all you need to know about PKL 2021-22 playoffs.

When are the PKL 2021-22 playoffs scheduled?

21-Feb - Monday - Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Eliminator 1 - League Rank 3 v/s League Rank 6

Eliminator 2 - League Rank 4 v/s League Rank 5

23-Feb - Wednesday - Matches start at 7:30 pm IST

Semi-Final 1 - League Rank 1 v/s Winner Eliminator 1

Semi-Final 2 - League Rank 2 v/s Winner Eliminator 2

25-Feb - Friday - Match starts at 8:30 pm IST

Final - Winner Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner Semi-Final 2

Where can you watch PKL 2021-22 playoffs on TV?

The broadcasting rights for the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 is given to Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch PKL 2021-22 playoffs online?

Kabaddi fans can live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar.

Where is the PKL playoff going to take place?

Bengaluru

At what time PKL playoffs will start?

7:30 PM