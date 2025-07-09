Priyansh Arya keen to win a tournament after losing DPL and IPL finals in last 12 months | Exclusive It has been a rollicking 12 months for Priyansh Arya, who has gone from hitting six sixes in an over in a Delhi Premier League match to becoming a regular in Delhi's white-ball side and a bona fide emerging IPL star for Punjab Kings, smashing 475 runs in his debut season.

It has been a whirlwind 12 months or so for Delhi opener Priyansh Arya, who, in his second season in the Delhi Premier League, is not only a marquee player for one of the two new sides in the tournament but could also be in contention for captaincy with the Outer Delhi Warriors. "If they think I can do it, I'd be happy to, but I am not... [craving] like 'I want captaincy', it will be franchise's call," a relaxed Priyansh Arya told India TV exclusively from the sidelines of the DPL 2025 Auction, where he saw his whole squad getting built from scratch in front of his own eyes.

Arya, who forced everyone to check scorecards and re-watch the highlights when he sent North Delhi Strikers' Manan Bharadwaj fetching balls from outside the boundary ropes six times in an over, was the highest run-getter in last year's DPL for the South Delhi Superstarz, amassing 608 runs, average 67 at a strike rate of 198, including a couple of centuries. Arya then continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Delhi and was the leading run-scorer for his side in the tournament for a second season in a row, scoring 325 runs in nine innings, also including a century against Uttar Pradesh.

The 24-year-old was gutted that he didn't find takers in the IPL 2024 auction despite scoring 222 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that season. The domestic T20 competition happened after the IPL Auction this time around, but the DPL did what it had to - make Arya a household name among the IPL scouts and witness the left-handed prodigy first hand. Arya had four teams running after him at the auction before Punjab Kings secured him for Rs 3.8 crore.

What followed was an exhibition of talent on the grandest stage possible, Arya flicking the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj for sixes for fun. Arya was one of the reasons for Punjab Kings qualifying for the playoffs after 11 years, scoring 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24, including a century and a couple of fifties. However, a sensational campaign for the Kings where they topped the table in the league stage, came to a stuttering halt in the final with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prevailing by six runs.

Three exceptional competitions personally back-to-back, two finals and both lost, and Arya now just needs to win a tournament."Obviously, I want to win this tournament now. Last time too, we lost the final and in the IPL as well, we lost the final," Arya said, who will have the IPL-winning spinner Suyash Sharma for company for the Warriors in the second edition of the DPL, alongside the emerging stars from the state including Harsh Tyagi, the veteran Shivam Sharma and Sanat Sangwan.

Arya wasn't disappointed that the Superstarz chose to retain Ayush Badoni, the captain of the side during the last season, over him, but getting drafted pre-auction by a new team was a sign that he is doing something right. "There wasn't any such conversation [regarding retention]. The teams could retain only one player because of the policy, so anything could happen and the franchise would make a decision on what is best for them."

Now gearing up for the second season of the DPL after the success and plaudits he has received over the last 11-12 months, Arya is aware that fame can mess with any youngster, sportspersons, especially. "I don't use social media that much, so I stay grounded only. I know that if I use social media, it [what people say] will affect me.

Arya had a great couple of months learning from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting with the Punjab Kings and the biggest thing he learned from both of them was self-belief and intent. "Believe in yourself, don't have self-doubts ever," he said. Arya swore by the fact that not a single bone in your body should have an iota of doubt that you are lesser than anyone from his debut IPL season, as he looked forward to the next stage of his career, improving and targeting bigger goals and achievements in the next couple of years.

The second season of the Delhi Premier League will kick off in the second week of August, after the end of the England Test series and is expected to run until late August-early September.