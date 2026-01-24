Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape live: When and where to watch SA20 2025-26 final in India? With Pretoria Capitals all set to take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of the SA20 2025-26, let us have a look at the live broadcasting, live streaming, and where to watch details of the upcoming marquee title clash.

Cape Town:

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are all set to take on each other in the final of the ongoing SA20 2025-26. It is worth noting that the two sides will take on each other at Newlands, Cape Town, on January 25, and both sides will hope for a good showing as they will look to get their hands on the title.

It is interesting to note that Pretoria Capitals was the first side to reach the SA20 final, whereas Sunrisers Eastern Cape took the longer route to the summit clash, but they will be fired up to play their fourth straight SA20 final.

Capitals won the last clash between the two sides, and while the side will hope for more of the same, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will hope for significant improvement, and with a win behind them, they will hope to maintain their momentum.

SA20 2025-26 final live streaming details

When will the SA20 final take place?

The SA20 final will be played on Sunday, January 25.

At what time will the SA20 final begin?

The SA20 final will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the SA20 final being played?

The SA20 final will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

Where can you watch the SA20 final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the SA20 final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the SA20 final online in India?

The live streaming for the SA20 final will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Pretoria Capitals

Dewald Brevis, Junaid Dawood, Keith Dudgeon*, Jordan Cox (wk), Roston Chase, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Bryce Parsons, Sibonelo Makhanya, Lungi Ngidi, Shai Hope (wk), Daniel Smith*, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince (wk), Will Smeed, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Tymal Mills.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Matthew Breetzke, Tharindu Rathnayake*, Allah Ghazanfar, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Coles, Jordan Hermann, Adam Milne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, CJ King, Lutho Sipamla, JP King, Chris Wood, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Beyers Swanepoel.

