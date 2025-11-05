Pratika Rawal ends all speculations, poses with World Cup medal in meeting with PM Modi Pratika Rawal ended speculation over her World Cup medal by proudly wearing it during Team India’s meeting with PM Modi. Despite missing the knockouts due to injury, she was recognised for her key role in India’s title-winning ODI World Cup campaign.

New Delhi:

Pratika Rawal, one of India’s standout performers during the recent ODI World Cup, played a key role in the team’s successful campaign that culminated in a historic win over South Africa in the final on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Unfortunately, Rawal missed the knockout stages after suffering an ankle injury during India’s final group match against Bangladesh, with youngster Shafali Verma stepping in as her replacement.

Following India’s triumph, reports surfaced suggesting that Rawal had not received a World Cup-winning medal since she was ruled out before the final. However, those rumours were put to rest when the team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the visit, Rawal was seen proudly wearing her World Cup medal as the squad posed for photographs with the Prime Minister. The gesture confirmed that the all-rounder had indeed been recognised as part of the title-winning team.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent also presented a special gift to PM Modi, a team jersey signed by all the players, to commemorate their memorable campaign and their meeting with the Prime Minister.

Rawal’s numbers in the World Cup

The 25-year-old Rawal made 308 runs in seven matches in the World Cup as she finished as the fourth-leading run-scorer in the tournament. There were criticisms about her strike rate in the tournament, but the team management backed her thoroughly, as she ended as India’s second-highest run-scorer.

Currently, it’s unclear about the timeline of Rawal’s return to professional cricket. Even during the visit to the PM's house, she was spotted wearing a walker boot for support.

On the other hand, Shafali, who replaced her in the team, went on to play a cracking knock with the bat in the final against South Africa, as she was adjudged the Player of the Match.