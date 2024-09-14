Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma's tons give India D huge score to chase in Duleep Trophy second round

Follow us on Image Source : X/BCCI Pratham Singh.

Spectacular tons from India A batters Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma highlighted Day 3 of their team's clash against India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur. Stepping in for Shubman Gill, Railways batter Pratham scored a scintillating 189-ball 122, while Hyderabad batter Tilak made 111 from 193 deliveries as India A handed India D a mountain of 488 runs in the second round of the tournament.

Notably, Ricky Bhui came with a free-scoring intent, making an unbeaten 44 from 52 balls despite Atharva Taide was dismissed for a duck.

