Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma's tons give India D huge score to chase in Duleep Trophy second round

Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma smashed centuries to lead India A's charge in their clash against India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. The tons gave India D a huge target to chase.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2024 17:31 IST
Pratham Singh.
Image Source : X/BCCI Pratham Singh.

Spectacular tons from India A batters Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma highlighted Day 3 of their team's clash against India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur. Stepping in for Shubman Gill, Railways batter Pratham scored a scintillating 189-ball 122, while Hyderabad batter Tilak made 111 from 193 deliveries as India A handed India D a mountain of 488 runs in the second round of the tournament. 

Notably, Ricky Bhui came with a free-scoring intent, making an unbeaten 44 from 52 balls despite Atharva Taide was dismissed for a duck.

More to follow...

