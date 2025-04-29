Prabhsimran bullish of Punjab Kings making it to IPL 2025 playoffs with fresh Shreyas-Ponting association Punjab Kings are sitting outside the top four of the IPL 2025 points table after a loss and a no-result game against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh is bullish about the team making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh is bullish about his team making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. PBKS have not reached the playoffs since 2014, but Prabhsimran feels that they would end the wait this time.

"It's been seven years for me with Punjab Kings. So obviously, they have backed me a lot. And you can say that this year, we are playing very different cricket. And I feel that we are dominating most of the time," he said in the Star Sports Press Room.

Punjab's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain and the teams had to share the points. Prabhsimran believes that the team will make it to the top four. "Unfortunately, it rained in the last match (against KKR). But the chances of qualification are still very high. And obviously, if we qualify, then we will look towards the trophy. The team has trusted me all these years, now it's my turn to pay them back.

The opening batter, who has been with PBKS since 2019, said that the coach and captain association of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer has brought fresh air into the team. "Our coach is very positive and even the captain too. He backs you fully. You don't have to think about what will happen if that happens. Iyer too takes decisions with zero doubt in his mind and accepts it irrespective of the outcome," said Prabhsimran

He recalled an incident with Sachin Tendulkar that pushed him to go well. "Sachin sir said, 'I didn't sit outside much. But I would still like to tell you that you think that if you have come this far, then how much can you learn from here? Because there will be many more who would just be happy being where I am'.

"So when he put this thing in my mind, I used to think that if it doesn't happen, then it will happen in the next one," said the 24-year-old opener.