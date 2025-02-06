PR vs SEC, SA20 2025 Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 PR vs SEC

The stage is set for Qualifier 2 of the ongoing SA20 2025. Paarl Royals will be taking on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the high-octane clash. Both sides will lock horns at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday, February 6. It is worth noting that the winner of Qualifier 2 will go on to face MI Cape Town in the summit clash of the tournament.

Ahead of the much-awaited contest, many have been pondering over what lineup both sides could field as they aim to book their place in the tournament final. The likes of Rubin Hermann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and many more stars will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash, considering the form that they have been in.

It is interesting to note that Paarl Royals have lost three of their last five matches, and they will hope to heavily improve as the knockout game approaches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been in fairly good form, considering that the side has won three of their last five matches, and they will aim to carry that form forward and book their berth in the final of the SA20 2025. Interestingly, the SA20 2025 final will be played between MI Cape Town and the winner of Qualifier 2 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, February 8.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Qualifier 2, PR vs SEC

David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Craig Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) probable XI:

Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson.

Paarl Royals (PR) probable XI:

Mitchell Owen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Dunith Wellalage, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Kwena Maphaka.