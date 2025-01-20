PR vs JSK, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match

Follow us on Image Source : PAARL ROYALS X Paarl Royals will aim to get to the top of the log in the ongoing SA20 as they take on the Joburg Super Kings at home

Paarl Royals will aim for the top of the log spot halfway through the SA20, as they take on Joburg Super Kings in their third home game of the tournament. The Royals pulled off the biggest chase in the SA20 history in their previous game against the Pretoria Capitals and will face a deflated Super Kings outfit who were hammered by MI Cape Town at the Newlands a couple of days ago.

The Royals have found a golden pair in Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root. If both don't fire together, one will and so far it has been good. There already have been a couple of nineties, one each for Pretorius and Root and skipper David Miller striking form was the biggest takeaway for the Men in Pink from such a huge run-chase, under pressure. The Royals, however, have to take a little look into their bowling, which at times has been erratic.

Mujeeb has been a shining light for the Royals with the ball but will need some support from the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Dayyan Galiem to be able to restrict the opponents. For the Super Kings, they need a collective effort with bat and ball to come back as even though it was only their first defeat of the season but it was an off day for them and Faf du Plessis and Co will hope that days like those won't repeat themselves.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 15, PR vs JSK

Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (vc), Matheesha Pathirana, Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Donovan Ferreira

Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik(w), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga/Dunith Wellalage, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana