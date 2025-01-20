Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PR vs JSK, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match

PR vs JSK, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match

Paarl Royals have made a substantial turnaround in the SA20 as one more win and the Men in Pink will attain the top spot on the points table. The Royals are coming off pulling off the highest successful chase in SA20 and Jorburg Super Kings will have their task cut out, especially coming off a loss.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 20, 2025 9:04 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 9:38 IST
Paarl Royals will aim to get to the top of the log in the
Image Source : PAARL ROYALS X Paarl Royals will aim to get to the top of the log in the ongoing SA20 as they take on the Joburg Super Kings at home

Paarl Royals will aim for the top of the log spot halfway through the SA20, as they take on Joburg Super Kings in their third home game of the tournament. The Royals pulled off the biggest chase in the SA20 history in their previous game against the Pretoria Capitals and will face a deflated Super Kings outfit who were hammered by MI Cape Town at the Newlands a couple of days ago.

The Royals have found a golden pair in Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root. If both don't fire together, one will and so far it has been good. There already have been a couple of nineties, one each for Pretorius and Root and skipper David Miller striking form was the biggest takeaway for the Men in Pink from such a huge run-chase, under pressure. The Royals, however, have to take a little look into their bowling, which at times has been erratic.

Mujeeb has been a shining light for the Royals with the ball but will need some support from the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Dayyan Galiem to be able to restrict the opponents. For the Super Kings, they need a collective effort with bat and ball to come back as even though it was only their first defeat of the season but it was an off day for them and Faf du Plessis and Co will hope that days like those won't repeat themselves.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 15, PR vs JSK

Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (vc), Matheesha Pathirana, Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Donovan Ferreira

Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik(w), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga/Dunith Wellalage, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Related Stories
AUS-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch Women's Ashes T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

AUS-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch Women's Ashes T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Mohammed Shami trains with Indian team after 14 months in Kolkata with a heavily strapped knee

Mohammed Shami trains with Indian team after 14 months in Kolkata with a heavily strapped knee

Pakistan captain Shan Masood reacts to 'no wickets for pacers' criticism, gives India's example

Pakistan captain Shan Masood reacts to 'no wickets for pacers' criticism, gives India's example

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement