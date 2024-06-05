PNG vs UGA Dream11 Team prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 9 captaincy picks and playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uganda team

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Team: Papua New Guinea and Uganda will lock horns in the ninth match of the T20 World Cup to be played on June 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match will start at 5 AM IST (7:30 PM local time on June 5) and both sides will be aiming to churn their first points from this encounter.

PNG faced West Indies in their opening game and lost by five wickets. However, they made the two-time champions sweat while defending a modest total of 137 runs on a slow pitch. Many were impressed with the fight showed against the big team and one can say, PNG are kind of favourites against Uganda.

Meanwhile, Uganda also showed some fight against Afghanistan despite staring down the barrel with the ball early on. They didn't concede a single boundary in the last five overs and picked up five wickets in last 33 balls. But chasing 184 runs, they faltered badly and were skittled for just 58 runs. They will be hoping to put up an improved show in this encounter.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: Thursday, June 6 at 5 AM IST (7:30 PM local time on June 5)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka,

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Dinesh Nakrani, Charles Amini, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Sese Bau

Bowlers: Alei Nao, John Kariko

Dream11 Captaincy Options

Captain Options: Assad Vala, Brian Masaba

Vice-Captain Options: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Dinesh Nakrani

PNG vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea- Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

Uganda - Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba (C), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo