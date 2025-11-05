PM Modi meets Women's World Cup champions at his residence, poses for photo with trophy PM Modi hosted India’s Women’s World Cup-winning cricket team at Lok Kalyan Marg, congratulating them on their victory, recalling iconic moments, and urging players to inspire fitness and empower young girls across the country.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s Women’s World Cup-winning cricket team at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, congratulating the players on their remarkable triumph and their spirited comeback in the tournament after facing early setbacks and online trolling.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017, before the team had won the trophy, and expressed delight at returning with the cup this time. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana highlighted the PM’s motivational influence, noting that his encouragement had inspired not just the team but also girls across India to strive for excellence in every field.

Deepti Sharma shared her excitement about meeting the Prime Minister, remembering his words in 2017 when he urged them to keep working hard to achieve their dreams. During the interaction, PM Modi also discussed Sharma’s Instagram post of “Jai Shri Ram” and her tattoo of Bhagwan Hanuman.

PM Modi's discussion with players

The PM recalled iconic moments from Indian women’s cricket, including Harleen Deol’s famous catch against England in 2021 and the team’s memorable moments in the World Cup final. Harmanpreet Kaur shared the story of how she kept the final match ball as a memento, while Amanjot Kaur reflected on her now-famous catch after a series of fumbles, which the PM praised as a lesson in focus.

Kranti Gaud also mentioned that her brother is a big fan of PM Modi, who extended an open invitation to meet him.

The PM encouraged the team to promote fitness among young girls nationwide, citing the growing challenge of obesity and the importance of physical well-being. He urged the players to visit schools and inspire students, reinforcing the message of Fit India while highlighting the impact of sports in empowering youth.

Meanwhile, the Indian team also gifted a signed jersey to the PM, with Namo written on the backside with the number 1 imprinted.