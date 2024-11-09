Players left bewildered after India's national anthem stops midway before 1st T20I vs South Africa | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav line up for the national anthem along with the player escorts.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) was left red-faced after India's national anthem stopped twice midway before the start of the first T20I between South Africa and India at the Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (November 8).

The incident occurred when the athletes of both South Africa and India lined up along with player escorts for their respective national anthems before the start of play.

Watch the video of the incident:

The Indian players continued humming when the national anthem stopped for the first time but were left bewildered when it stopped for the second time. Though Cricket South Africa has not released a statement, the incident might have unfolded due to a technical glitch.

Suryakumar Yadav credits Sanju Samson and spinners for win in T20I series opener

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was in full flow on Friday as he registered his second consecutive T20I ton and became the fourth athlete in men's T20Is to do so.

Captain Suryakumar heaped praise on Samson and appreciated him for playing for the team's cause rather than personal milestones.

"The amount of hard work he has put in over the last few years, doing the boring work, he is eating the fruits of that. He was in the 90s but still he was looking for a boundary, playing for the team which shows the character of the man and that's what we look for," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

This is Suryakumar's seventh consecutive win after being named the designated captain of India in the shortest format. However, he didn't take credit for the win in Durban instead attributed it to the fearless approach displayed by the entire unit.

"As I said already at the toss and the PC, boys have made my job easier, I don't need to carry any baggage, the way they have been showing that fearless attitude, the boys are enjoying themselves on and off the field, which makes my job easier. The brand of cricket we play, even though we lose a few wickets, we want to play without fear. It's a T20 game, we know we have 20 overs but if you can score 200 in 17 overs, why not," Suryakumar added.