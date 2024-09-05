Phil Salt named England captain for T20 series against Australia with injured Jos Buttler ruled out

Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
England announced a couple of changes to their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Regular captain Jos Buttler, who missed the Hundred due to calf injury will remain on the sidelines and will miss the T20 series with his opening partner Phil Salt being named his stand-in.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2024 14:39 IST
Image Source : GETTY Phil Salt will replace Jos Buttler as the T20I captain for England with the latter being ruled out of the series due to calf injury

England confirmed on Thursday, September 5 that regular skipper Jos Buttler will be unavailable for the three-match T20 series against Australia starting September 11 in Southampton. Buttler, who has been struggling with a calf injury, missed the Hundred and now is set to remain on the sidelines for a bit more time and his opening partner Phil Salt has been named captain for the three T20Is against Australia. Salt, who led the Manchester Originals in Buttler's absence, will fill in the same role for England.

Replacing Buttler in the squad will be all-rounder Jamie Overton, with Will Jacks likely to open the innings alongside Salt for England. Buttler has been retained as captain for the ODIs but is subject to fitness and hence Jordan Cox has been added to the squad as cover.

"England Men's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has been ruled out of the upcoming IT20 series against Australia due to a setback with a right calf injury. This injury also places his participation in the ODIs later this month in doubt," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The series will be a test for the new-look England outfit given how Australia pummeled Scotland in the three-match T20 series opener in Edinburgh. The T20Is take place in Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester on September 11, 13 and 15 respectively with the ODIs scheduled to be held on September 19, 21, 24, 27 and 29 in Nottingham, Leeds, Chester-le-Street, Lord's and Bristol.

England squads

T20Is: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, John Turner.

ODIs: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.

