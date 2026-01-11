Virat Kohli surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, becomes second-highest run-scorer in international cricket Virat Kohli continued registering milestones as he created a few records during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli created a couple of historical records in the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday, January 11. The Indian legend surpassed Sri Lankan icon Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most runs in international cricket during the series opener at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Kohli completed his 28000 runs in international cricket and shortly after, went past the Sri Lankan icon. Coming into the match, the Indian icon needed 25 runs to get complete 28000 international runs and 42 to get past Sangakkara. He achieved the first milestone during the 13th over and then completed the second record during the 19th over of the run chase against New Zealand.

Players with 28000 runs in international cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 34357 runs

2 - Virat Kohli: 28041 (till 27th over)

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 28016 runs

Kohli breaks Sachin's world record

Meanwhile, Kohli shattered a major Sachin Tendulkar world record during the series opener. Kohli has become the fastest player to reach 28000 runs in international cricket as he got the milestone in 624 innings, going past the legendary Tendulkar, who had reached the feat in 644 outings. Meanwhile, Sangakkara got to 28000 runs in 666 outings.

Fastest to 28000 international runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 624 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 644 innings

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 666 innings

Kohli and Rohit Sharma received a special felicitation earlier in the match. During the mid-innings break, the two were felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association members with BCCI president Mithun Minhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and ICC chairman Jay Shah in attendance.

Meanwhile, New Zealand ended well in the first innings as they managed to get to the magical mark of 300. The highlights of the innings were strong half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand's Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok