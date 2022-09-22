People are so worthless that they have nothing better to do: Bhuvneshwar's wife Nupur bashes critics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INSTAGRAM Bhuneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar

India's star fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance has been underwhelming in the last few months. Bhuvneshwar, who is considered the king of swing, has conceded many runs in the last few matches.

Earlier in the Asia Cup and recently in the 1st T20I against Australia on Tuesday, his performance in the death overs was poor. Bhuvneshwar is being criticized fiercely on social media. Reacting to the trolls, his wife Nupur Nagar has bashed the critics by posting a message on her social media handle.

Nupur gave a befitting reply to the people and wrote, "Nowadays people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have time to spread hate and envy."

"My advise to all those is - nobody is affected by your words or cares about your existence. So spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!" she added.

The 19th over has become a big problem in Bhuvneshwar's career. In the first T20I against Australia, he conceded 52 runs in his four overs. In the 19th over, Bhuvi gave away three boundaries.

Team India had to face an embarrassing defeat in the first T20 against Australia. In this match, batting first, the Indian team scored 208 runs in 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. For India, Hardik Pandya played brilliant innings of 71 runs in just 30 balls. First KL Rahul contributed 55 and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 41 runs. But after that, the bowlers struggled and were hammered by the Aussie batters.

Australia won the match in just 19.2 overs by four wickets. Cameron Green scored 61 and Matthew Wade scored 45 runs for Australia.

