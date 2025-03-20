PCB refutes reports of suffering massive financial losses in Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted reports of suffering losses in Champions Trophy 2025 which they hosted in their country and Dubai with India playing their matches at the latter venue. PCB Spokesperson has claimed that the board earned a profit of PKR 3 billion.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted several reports of the board suffering huge financial losses in the hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. PCB has claimed that the board earned a massive profit of PKR 3 Billion for hosting the showpiece event after a gap of 29 years. Notably, Pakistan last hosted an ICC event back in 1996.

However, team India led by Rohit Sharma didn't travel to Pakistan as the Indian government didn't permit them to do so. India played all their matches in Dubai and won the tournament as they remained unbeaten in all five matches. A total of 15 ODIs were played in the Champions Trophy and 10 of them took place in Pakistan across three venues - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

But Pakistan played only a solitary match at home in Karachi, against New Zealand which was a tournament opener and ended up losing the clash. They faced India in Dubai and lost that game as well to get knocked out of the Champions Trophy. Their final group game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi got washed out due to rain.

Following a disastrous Champions Trophy for the men in green, it was reported that the board faced a loss of a whopping Rs 869 crore. However, PCB has quashed all the reports and claimed that they earned a profit of Rs 92 crore in the showpiece event. "Every playing nation came to Pakistan during the 2025 Champions Trophy and had a wonderful stay here. It was a historic event in Pakistan. PCB earned a profit of PKR 3 Billion from the 2025 Champions Trophy. PCB is among the top three financially strong boards in the world," the PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said in a press conference on Thursday (March 20).