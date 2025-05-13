PCB appoints Mike Hesson as Pakistan's head coach in white-ball cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed the appointment of Mike Hesson and his stint is set to commence on May 26. Pakistan are scheduled to play against Bangladesh at home later this month in five T20Is.

New Delhi:

Mike Hesson has been appointed the head coach of the Pakistan team in ODIs and T20Is. His stint is set to begin on May 26, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on its official website on Tuesday (May 13). Hesson has previously served as the head coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He is currently working in the same capacity for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Moreover, Hesson has served as the head coach of Punjab Kings in 2019 and also worked in the same role for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the second half of the 2021 IPL season. Moreover, he was the Director of Cricket of RCB for three years, from 2021 to 2023.

His first assignment as Pakistan's white-ball head coach will be the T20I series against Bangladesh at home starting from May 25. However, with the PSL set to conclude on the same day, the schedule of Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan is certain to be changed. According to the earlier schedule, Bangladesh and Pakistan were scheduled to face each other in the five-match T20I series from May 25 to June 3 in Faisalabad and Lahore.

For now, there is no series scheduled for Pakistan till July 31 after the Bangladesh T20Is. They will tour the West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, which will run from July 31 to August 12.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Hesson's appointment as Pakistan's head coach in white-ball cricket and believes that he will shape the future of Pakistan cricket. "I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

"Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike," Naqvi said.