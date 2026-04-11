PBKS vs SRH live cricket score: Punjab Kings opt to bowl first in New Chandigarh

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh for the 17th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings are currently unbeaten in the tournament. The 2025 finalists have picked up right where they left off, and have won two of the three games under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in the new season. The one game they did not win produced no result as it was washed out due to the rain. They sit in second place in the standings and will aim to register their third win of the season as they take on a relatively struggling SRH side.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to find their mojo. Under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, the side has won one and have lost two of the three matches that they have played so far, and they will hope to significantly improve if they are looking to have a shot at Punjab Kings who look to be in sublime form at the moment. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies sixth place in the standings currently and they will be looking to move up the ladder as well.