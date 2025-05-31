PBKS vs MI, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will IPL Qualifier 2 be affected due to rain? Punjab Kings will play Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The winner of the match will progress to the final and play RCB on June 3. Ahead of that, check the weather report of Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Ahmedabad :

Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished as the league leaders in the group stage but suffered a crushing defeat in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the other hand, Mumbai defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator to progress to the Qualifier 2, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winner of the contest will go on to play RCB in the mega final on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue. Meanwhile, ahead of that, Punjab will have to address their batting unit, which collapsed in the previous match. Their openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, had a good season but failed to get going when the pressure increased. The captain also failed to live up to the expectations. The bowling unit looks sorted but they missed the service of Yuzvendra Chahal, who is nursing an injury.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will be full of confidence. They scored 228 runs in the previous match against Gujarat as the new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow have done a commendable job. Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav is in incredible form, while Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma have shown glimpses of their class. Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal, to say the least, while Trent Boult has been mighty effective.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Rain is likely to affect the match between Punjab and Mumbai in Ahmedabad. The weather will be fine in the morning but the rain is likely to play a part in the second innings of the match. According to Accuweather, wind will gust at 44 km/h and there’s an 8% probability of a thunderstorm. In case the rain affects the entire game, Punjab will progress to the final by virtue of finishing above Mumbai in the league stage.