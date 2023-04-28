PBKS vs LSG: Who is Gurnoor Brar? Player to make IPL debut for Punjab in game against Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gurnoor Brar makes IPL debut for PBKS

PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th match of IPL 2023. PBKS and LSG have 4 wins in 7 outings each and look for their 5th in their 8th match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is back in the team. Dhawan has also named a debutant Gurnoor Brar getting his IPL debut cap.

Who is Gurnoor Brar?

Gurnoor Brar is an Indian domestic cricketer who plays for Punjab. He was signed by PBKS as a replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa for IPL 2023. He was bought for Rs 20 lakh by Punjab.

Brar is an all-rounder who bowls right-arm fast bowling. He has played 5 First Class matches and 1 List A match. In the five First class games, Brar has picked 7 wickets and bowled at an economy of 3.80. In the only List A game, Brar has picked just 1 wicket and bwled at 6.20 economy.

Brar made his First-class debut for Punjab in a Ranji Trophy game on 20th December 2022. His last first-class match came on January 24, 2023. He has played one game in Vijay Hazare Trophy in List A cricket. That game came on 14th December 2021.

PBKS face LSG in their 8th match. Notably, Dhawan has also come back into the team after missing three games due to a shoulder injury. "We will be bowling first. My Shoulder is much better and I am painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead of us, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler Gurnoor Brar his makes debut," Dhawan said at the toss.

"Motivation remains the same wherever I play at. But yes, I am lot more familiar with these conditions. This looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that's why teams opt to bowl. We are batting first so same team," Rahul said at the toss.

PBKS Playing XI:

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

