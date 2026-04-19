PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Lucknow ask Punjab to bat first in New Chandigarh

New Delhi:

Table-toppers Punjab Kings are up against the Lucknow Super Giants as they look to extend their winning run with their strong batting unit. LSG have been struggling this season, but have been boosted as Rishabh Pant is available to play despite having picked up an elbow injury in the previous game. PBKS, the only unbeaten team so far, have been in dominant form with four wins from five matches, while one game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also boasts a healthy net run rate of +1.067, built on consistent batting performances and composed chases. Since IPL 2025, Punjab have won nine of their last 11 matches while chasing, highlighting their strength in run chases - something they showcased again in their recent win over the Mumbai Indians. LSG will need something special to stop the home side’s momentum. Lucknow, placed seventh in the points table, are coming off back-to-back defeats, but Pant’s return offers a timely boost after he missed their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to an elbow injury.

On the bowling front, Prince Yadav has been LSG’s standout performer with nine wickets, followed by Avesh Khan (5) and Mohammed Shami (4), who was taken apart by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the last outing. Digvesh Rathi also had a tough game, conceding heavily to Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, and will be keen to bounce back. With the bat, Mukul Choudhary (127), Aiden Markram (120), Mitchell Marsh (115), and Ayush Badoni (113) have contributed most of the runs. However, the batting unit will need to be more aggressive and consistent to stage a turnaround. Big names like Marsh and Markram will be crucial in the powerplay, while Nicholas Pooran is still searching for form. For LSG to challenge Punjab Kings, their batting lineup will have to fire in unison.