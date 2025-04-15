PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match Punjab Kings were on the wrong side of the result in their last game with Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing down 246 on a Hyderabad road. The Kings will be without the services of Lockie Ferguson for the rest of the tournament which will be a huge blow for them as he was taking care of middle overs.

Punjab Kings are a better-assembled squad this time around, however, they need a few things to go right for them, which unfortunately didn't in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who pulled off the second-highest chase of the IPL in Hyderabad a couple of days ago. The Kings had their one of the spearheads Lockie Ferguson go down and might be ruled out of the season and that didn't help their defence of 245 and how they change around their combination will dictate, to a huge extent, how they fare against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last year, this fixture produced the highest successful chase of the IPL with Punjab Kings chasing down 262. However, Shreyas Iyer was on the other side but ended up winning the IPL as a captain. Now in the Punjab camp, Iyer will be keen to get his side back to the winning ways against a KKR outfit, coming off their best game of the tournament.

The Knight Riders got the strip they have been pleading to have at their home venue in Kolkata, a bit slow and the ball gripping and turning. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were sensational, however, Mullanpur will be a little faster and hence, might demand a change from the visitors in the XI. KKR have won one and lost one for six games in a row and now would want to get on a run to make a push for the playoffs.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 30, PBKS vs KKR

Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Quinton de Kock (c), Vaibhav Arora, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable Playing XIIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje/Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora