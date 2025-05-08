PBKS vs DC weather report: Will rain affect IPL 2025 clash between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamsala? With Punjab Kings all set to take on Delhi Capitals in game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the weather report for the game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings will be hosting Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Both sides face off on May 8, and with both teams in contention to make the playoffs of the competition, the two sides will be looking to put in their best performances.

Ahead of the game, many had come forward and wondered how the weather would fare in the upcoming PBKS vs DC clash. With the competition approaching its business end, the upcoming games are crucial for the teams who are in the race for the playoffs.

As for the weather in the game, according to AccuWeather, the temperature in the game will be around 18 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, there are chances of rainfall in the afternoon, but the forecast for the evening shows clear skies, and a game should be possible after all.

Speaking of both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, both teams are well in the race for the tournament playoffs. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings currently occupy third place in the standings. The side has played 11 matches in the tournament so far.

The team has won seven matches and lost three, with one game producing no result. They will hope to put in a good show in the clash against Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, if Punjab manages to topple Delhi, the side will be the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the IPL.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals currently occupy fifth place in the standings. The team have played 11 matches in the competition so far, where they have won six games and lost four, with one producing no result. They will be hoping to put in a good performance against the in-form Punjab as well in hopes of staying in the race for the playoffs.