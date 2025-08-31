Pathum Nissanka's century in ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI leads Sri Lanka seal first away series win since 2019 Pathum Nissanka slammed his seventh ODI century as he guided Sri Lanka to a series-sealing win against Zimbabwe. Nissanka made 122 to help the Lankan Lions chase 278 with five wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have registered their first ODI series win away from home since 2019.

Pathum Nissanka continued his golden run as he slammed his seventh ODI century during the second match against Zimbabwe in Harare. Nissanka scored 122 off 136 balls as the Lankan Lions chased down 278 against the Chevrons at Harare Sports Club with five wickets in hand on Sunday, August 31.

The win helped the Lankan Lions seal the series 2-0 against the Chevrons. This was Sri Lanka's first away series win in ODIs since their 1-0 win in Scotland in 2019.

The hosts came close to registering their first ODI win against Sri Lanka at home since 2010; however, they fell short again in the second match as they failed to defend 277. The hosts were not out of the contest as they kept chipping away with crucial wickets.

However, Nissanka played a gem of a knock. He has been one of the best opening batters in recent times, and his numbers speak volumes for it.

Since his ODI debut in 2021, no one has scored more runs as an opener than his 2670, with Shubman Gill being a distant second with 2476 runs to his name.

Coming back to the match, Zimbabwe had made 277, riding on the back of strong half-centuries from Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza. Curran scored his third consecutive fifty-plus score, backing his 118* against Ireland and 70 against the Lankan Lions in the previous match with 79 in this game.

Meanwhile, Raza also scored his third consecutive fifty. He had made 58 against Ireland in February 2025, before 92 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, and now an unbeaten 59.

Notably, the visitors had enough to chase the target down. While Nissanka held one end, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charisth Asalanka also put in crucial stands with him. Nissanka and Samarawickrama notched up 78 runs for the third wicket, while the opener put up 90 for the fourth wicket with the skipper Asalanka before getting caught as Zimbabwe sensed an opening.

However, Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis shut all the windows down as they took their team home with five wickets in hand and three balls to spare.