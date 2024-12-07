Pat Cummins surpasses Kapil Dev in historic list of captains with Rohit Sharma's wicket in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, ICC Pat Cummins surpasses Kapil Dev.

Pat Cummins has surpassed Indian legend Kapil Dev in a historic list of captains during the second innings of the Adelaide Test on Saturday, December 7. Cummins got two wickets in the second innings in the Pink-ball Test as the Aussie pacers made the ball to talk under the lights late on Day 2.

India began the innings trailing by 157 after the hosts posted 337. The visitors needed some big knocks from the batters to set up the game at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins got KL Rahul in the fourth over caught behind as the batter edged an attempted pull on a shortish delivery on his body. He later removed his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma with a brilliant delivery.

Cummins got Rohit with a ball that angled in and held its line to make the Indian captain play for the wrong line. The ball sneaked past Rohit's bat and hit the top of the off stump. With this wicket, Cummins surpassed legend Kapil Dev on a historic list of captains with the most wickets in Test matches.

Rohit's scalp was Cummins' 112th wicket as captain in the longest format, which took him past Kapil and to fifth place in the overall tally. The list is led by Imran Khan, who has 187 wickets in the format as captain.

Most wickets as captains in Test cricket:

1 - Imran Khan: 187 wickets in 48 Test matches

2 - Richie Benaud: 138 wickets in 28 Test matches

3 - Garry Sobers: 117 wickets in 39 Test matches

4 - Daniel Vettori: 116 wickets in 32 Test matches

5 - Pat Cummins: 112 wickets in 30 Test matches

6 - Kapil Dev: 111 wickets in 34 Test matches