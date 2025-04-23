Pat Cummins opens up on road ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad after sixth loss in IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad are now in a must-win territory after losing six of their first eight matches in the Indian Premier League 2025. Pat Cummins, the SRH skipper, has opened up on the road ahead for the Sunrisers, who were the finalists in the last season.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has opened up on the road ahead for his team after its sixth loss in the Indian Premier League 2025. SRH suffered a drubbing at their home to Mumbai Indians to get into a must-win territory in the Indian cash-rich league with just two wins in eight matches.

SRH's batting might was tamed down yet again as Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar starred with the ball. The duo shared six wickets between them with Boult being the chief destructor, having taken 4/26 in his four overs. This included taking apart both the dangerous openers - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma - in the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma starred with the bat in the run-chase with another half century, his second consecutive of the season. Rohit unleashed his best as he slammed 70 from 46 balls, laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav played another blistering cameo, scoring 40 from 19 deliveries with five fours and two sixes, including a winning four in the 16th over that took MI home with seven wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare.

SRH skipper Cummins opened on team's future matches as they now sit in a must-win territory. "Abhinav and Klassy got us to a good total, but we couldn't get through this innings. Needed a guy to really steady the ship," Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

"(On the pitch) You have to build your innings here, if you face a few balls you can catch up. (On the competition in the IPL) Difference between our first game where we got 280 odd and then on the same surface we got rolled over. In T20, the margins are also very little, you need to perform on the given day. (On the road ahead) We have a few away games now, it will be about assessing each wicket as quickly as possible. Some days it will be all out attack, some days it will be about weighing our options."