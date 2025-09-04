Pat Cummins faces race against time to be fit for Ashes opener in Perth Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins faces uncertainty over his availability for the Ashes opener in Perth due to a lumbar bone stress injury. He’s undergoing careful rehab, with selectors considering backup plans if he can’t play.

Perth:

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has revealed doubts over his participation in the upcoming Ashes opener, scheduled for November 21 in Perth. The fast bowler is currently managing a lumbar bone stress injury that threatens to sideline him from crucial matches ahead of the high-profile series against England.

Cummins, who has already been ruled out of Australia’s white-ball tours against India and New Zealand, provided an update on his condition following a recent scan. While the results were not severe, they indicated the need for cautious management.

“[I] had another scan on Monday, which was not terrible, but enough to know there’s a little bit there and [that I] need to be careful for the next little bit. It doesn’t feel too bad, but I’m not bowling or doing much at the moment,” Cummins said.

Cummins ready to do everything right to be fit for Ashes opener

The extent of Cummins’ recovery will be closely monitored by the selectors, who may need to consider alternative leadership options if he is unable to play. Steve Smith, who has led the team in Sri Lanka, could potentially step in as captain for the Ashes opener, though no final decisions have been made.

Missing the first Test would be a major blow for Cummins, who described the prospect as ‘devastating.’ Nonetheless, he remains optimistic and committed to following a rigorous rehab program with hopes of making a timely return.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to be right for that, [and] make a few decisions a little bit closer, but [I’m] confident we’ll do the rehab right and give it a good crack. This far out it’s hard to know, but we’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything right to be right for Perth. It’s a big Ashes series, [it] doesn’t get much bigger, so you’re willing to be aggressive and take a few risks to try to play as much of the Tests as you can,” he added.