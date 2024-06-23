Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram's 25-year-old record with T20 World Cup hat-trick against Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins rewrote the history books of international cricket as he became the first player to claim two hat-tricks at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cummins dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib to claim a hat-trick in his second-consecutive game, having taken a hat-trick already in the previous Super Eight clash against Bangladesh.

Notably, Cummins' spectacular performance helped him become only the second player in international cricket to bag hat-tricks in two consecutive matches - a record that was unrivalled and belonged only to Wasim Akram of Pakistan.

Cummins equalled Wasim Akram's 25-year-old record as Akram had also bagged two hat-tricks in two consecutive games while playing in the Asian Test Championship against Sri Lanka in March 1999.

Akram had dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana, Niroshan Bandaratilleke, and Pramodya Wickramasinghe on consecutive balls in the third match of the Asian Test Championship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan to claim a hat-trick.

He produced another brilliant performance with the ball in hand when and claimed another hat-trick in the final of the tournament by dismissing Avishka Gunawardene, Chaminda Vaas, and Mahela Jayawardene. Akram's hat-trick had helped Pakistan win the final by an innings and 175 runs.

Cummins' hat-trick against Afghanistan came across two overs just like his hat-trick against Bangladesh in Australia's previous contest but he was aware of the achievement.

"(If he realised his hat-trick) Yeah, remembered this one. Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100+ games for Australia. (Afghanistan innings) They batted well. Decent bowling effort. Not our best day in the field. (Dropped catches) As you said it is uncharacteristic. Maybe the lights. (Conditions changed?) Not too much. Bit of spin through the 20 overs and a bit up and down. (How to approach the target) They ran pretty well. We need to keep busy with intent," said Cummins during the mid-innings.