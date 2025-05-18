Parvez Hossain Emon creates T20 history for Bangladesh; joins Virat Kohli, Samson and Maxwell in elite lists Parvez Hossain Emon smashed Bangladesh to a magnificent victory in the series opener against the UAE in Sharjah. The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi batter to score a T20I century as the visitors registered a 27-run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Parvez Hossain Emon became only the second batter to smash a T20I century for Bangladesh and broke several records as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Emon's 53-ball century was studded with nine sixes and five fours as he single-handedly helped Bangladesh to get to a strong score of 191, which was eventually enough with the UAE falling 27 runs short of the target.

Emon's nine sixes were the most by a Bangladeshi batter in an innings in T20Is as he broke Rishad Hossain's record, who had hit seven sixes in his innings against Sri Lanka last year while equalled the likes of Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell and Hazratullah Zazai, who all have smashed nine sixes in an innings in T20 cricket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a T20 innings at Sharjah (10) while playing in the Afghanistan Premier League.

Most sixes for Bangladesh in an innings in T20Is

9 - Parvez Hossain Emon (100 off 54) vs UAE, Sharjah 2025

7 - Rishad Hossain (53 off 30) vs SL, Sylhet, 2024

6 - Jaker Ali (68 off 34) vs SL, Sylhet, 2024

6 - Jaker Ali (72* off 41) vs WI, Kingstown, 2024

Most sixes in an innings in T20 cricket at Sharjah

10 - Chris Gayle (80 off 48) - Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan, 2018

9 - Glenn Maxwell (95 off 43) - KXIP vs SRH, 2014

9 - Hazratullah Zazai (124 off 55) - Kabul Zwanan vs KingsLeopard, 2018

9 - Sanju Samson (74 off 32) - RR vs CSK, 2020

9 - Parvez Hossain Emon (100 off 54) - BAN vs UAE, 2025

Emon joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar and Muhammad Waseem of the UAE, Jos Buttler, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ross Adair of Ireland on list of batters to score a T20I hundred in the UAE. Kohli's 122* is the highest score by a batter in T20Is in the UAE.

Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra and captain Muhammad Waseem did play quickfire knocks to keep the UAE in the chase, however, the ever-rising required rate combined with falling wickets didn't help the UAE's cause as Bangladesh eventually proved to be too strong.