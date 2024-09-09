Paris Paralympics close with music-fueled ceremony; Preethi Pal, Harvinder Singh feature in Parade of Nations

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fireworks during the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony.

The Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday, September 8, with athletes shaking a leg to the French electronic music at Stade de France during the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony unfolded with the participation of 4400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations in a musical environment amid spells of rain.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gave handed over the Paralympic flag to the International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons and the latter presented it to the Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Notably, the next Paralympics will be organized in Los Angeles in 2028.

Renowned French singer Santa was one of the centre of attractions during the closing ceremony. She performed Vivre pour le Meilleur to the delight of the local crowd in attendance for the momentous occasion.

A trumpeter with disability, Andre Feydy played the French national anthem - the Marseillaise.

The Parade of Nations began with flagbearers from all the participating nations taking centre stage in alphabetical order. Preethi Pal who won India's first medal in women's 100m and Harvinder Singh who clinched India's first gold para archery were the flag bearers for the country at the closing ceremony and were welcomed by the band of Republican Guards.

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024