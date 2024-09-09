Monday, September 09, 2024
     
  Paris Paralympics close with music-fueled ceremony; Preethi Pal, Harvinder Singh feature in Parade of Nations

During the closing ceremony, the chief organiser Tony Estanguet said, "This summer, France had a date with history, and the country showed up." Estangued supervised the entire ordeal during the ceremony.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2024 7:31 IST
Fireworks during the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fireworks during the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony.

The Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday, September 8, with athletes shaking a leg to the French electronic music at Stade de France during the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony unfolded with the participation of 4400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations in a musical environment amid spells of rain.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gave handed over the Paralympic flag to the International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons and the latter presented it to the Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Notably, the next Paralympics will be organized in Los Angeles in 2028.

Renowned French singer Santa was one of the centre of attractions during the closing ceremony. She performed Vivre pour le Meilleur to the delight of the local crowd in attendance for the momentous occasion.

A trumpeter with disability, Andre Feydy played the French national anthem - the Marseillaise.

The Parade of Nations began with flagbearers from all the participating nations taking centre stage in alphabetical order. Preethi Pal who won India's first medal in women's 100m and Harvinder Singh who clinched India's first gold para archery were the flag bearers for the country at the closing ceremony and were welcomed by the band of Republican Guards.

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024

S. No. Athlete Medal Sport Category
1. Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
2. Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
3. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35
4. Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1
5. Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
6. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35
7. Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47
8. Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56
9. Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3
10. Manisha Ramadass Bronze Badminton Women’s singles SU5
11. Thulasimathi Murugesan Silver Badminton Women’s singles SU5
12. Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men’s singles SL4
13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open
14. Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64
15. Nithya Sre Sivan Bronze Badminton Women's singles SH6
16. Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m T20
17. Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T63
18. Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T63
19. Ajeet Singh Silver  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
20. Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
21. Sachin Khilari Silver  Athletics Men’s shot put F46
22. Harvinder Singh Gold Archery Men's individual recurve open
23. Dharambir Gold  Athletics Men's club throw 51
24. Pranav Soorma Silver Athletics Men's club throw 51
25. Kapil Parmar Bronze Judo Men's -60kg J1
26. Simran Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T12
27. Navdeep Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F41

 

