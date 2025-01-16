Pakistan vs West Indies Test series: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Kraigg Brathwaite

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies is all set to get underway on January 17 (Friday). The series is part of the World Test Championship even though both teams are not in the WTC Final race anymore. Nevertheless, both sides will be keen on winning the series and most importantly, this series is crucial for Pakistan as Champions Trophy matches are scheduled to take place in the country next month.

West Indies have prepared for the series well by playing a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan A in Rawalpindi. Alick Athanaze was the best batter for the visitors in the practice game notching up half-centuries in both innings while the spinners of both teams fared decently in the clash.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have recalled Imam-ul-Haq for this series with Saim Ayub injured on the Australia tour and ruled out. He is already racing against time to get fit for the Champions Trophy and the hosts will be hoping for a good show in the Test series against the Caribbean side.

Here's all you need to know about PAK vs WI Test series:

Schedule

1st Test - January 17 to January 21: 10 AM IST

2nd Test - January 25 to January 29: 10 AM IST

Both Test matches will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan

Squads

Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Kashif Ali

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kavem Hodge, Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Live Telecast

There is no information around live broadcast and streaming of PAK vs WI Test series yet in India.