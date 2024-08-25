Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic win over Pakistan on day five in Rawalpindi
Live now

PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic win over Pakistan on day five in Rawalpindi

Mehidy Hasan believes that if the Bangladesh bowlers can get early wickets on the final day of the ongoing Rawalpindi Test match then they can beat Pakistan and earn their first-ever win against them in Test cricket history.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 9:50 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh.
Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan vs Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Visitors eye historic win on day five in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh are on the cusp of history and need to showcase a solid performance with the ball in hand on day five to win the Rawalpindi Test and beat Pakistan for the first time in red-ball cricket. All eyes will be on Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud as they can give cricket fans in Bangladesh a reason to rejoice amid turbulent times.

Match scorecard

Live updates : PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic win over Pakistan on day five in Rawalpindi

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 25, 2024 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    More than 8 hours and 42 minutes of hard toil

    Mushfiqur Rahim batted for more than eight hours to ensure that Bangladesh gathered a sizeable first innings lead

  • Aug 25, 2024 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Mehidy Hasan heaps praise on 'Mushfiq Bhai'

    Mehidy Hasan said, "Credit goes to him for batting brilliantly and supporting me throughout. Not everyone will score, but some need to take responsibility like Mushfiq Bhai did."

  • Aug 25, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Records broken by Mushfiqur Rahim on Day 4

    Mushfiqur Rahim broke a cluster of records on day four of the Rawalpindi Test match. 

    1. Most runs for Bangladesh in Tests away from home - 2381 runs
    2. Most hundreds for Bangladesh in Tests away from home - 5 hundreds
    3. Highest individual score by a Bangladesh player in Pakistan - 191
  • Aug 25, 2024 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    It's all about belief!

    Mehidy Hasan believes that if their bowlers can make early inroads into the Pakistani batting line-up then Bangladesh will have a strong chance of winning the Rawalpindi Test.

  • Aug 25, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Today is the fifth and final day of the game and Bangladesh have a massive opportunity at hand. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement