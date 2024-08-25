PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic win over Pakistan on day five in Rawalpindi

Mushfiqur Rahim batted for more than eight hours to ensure that Bangladesh gathered a sizeable first innings lead
Mehidy Hasan said, "Credit goes to him for batting brilliantly and supporting me throughout. Not everyone will score, but some need to take responsibility like Mushfiq Bhai did."
Mushfiqur Rahim broke a cluster of records on day four of the Rawalpindi Test match.
Mehidy Hasan believes that if their bowlers can make early inroads into the Pakistani batting line-up then Bangladesh will have a strong chance of winning the Rawalpindi Test.
Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match. Today is the fifth and final day of the game and Bangladesh have a massive opportunity at hand. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates.
Top News
Related Cricket News