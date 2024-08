PAK vs BAN 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh eye historic win over Pakistan on day five in Rawalpindi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan vs Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Visitors eye historic win on day five in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh are on the cusp of history and need to showcase a solid performance with the ball in hand on day five to win the Rawalpindi Test and beat Pakistan for the first time in red-ball cricket. All eyes will be on Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Shakib Al Hasan Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud as they can give cricket fans in Bangladesh a reason to rejoice amid turbulent times.

Match scorecard