'If our bowlers...': Mehidy Hasan opens about Bangladesh's chances of winning Rawalpindi Test vs Pakistan

Mehidy Hasan is of the opinion that if the Bangladesh bowlers can get early wickets on day five of the ongoing Rawalpindi Test match then they can turn Pakistan over and earn their maiden win against them in the red-ball format.

Bangladesh worked really hard on day four and posted a humongous total of 565 and gathered a 117-run lead after the end of the first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim played a huge role in ensuring that Bangladesh had their noses in front after the end of day four as the wicketkeeper-batter scored 191 - the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Pakistan.

Pakistan are 23/1 before the start of play on the final day and are still 94 runs behind Bangladesh. They have already lost Saim Ayub who had scored a fifty in the first innings and need their batters to play sensible cricket on a surface which is yet to deteriorate.

"If our bowlers perform well in the first hour tomorrow, we'll be in a good position. We're not thinking too far ahead," Mehidy told reporters after the end of day four. "We'll have a great chance if we can take early wickets tomorrow. If we get a few wickets in the first session, we have a shot at winning.

"We got a good lead, and now we need to bowl in the right areas and pick up early wickets. The bowlers did well in the last hour."

Mehidy heaped praise on Mushfiqur for his marathon innings and urged his teammates to "take responsibility" like the latter.

"Mushfiq bhai and I had a good partnership. Credit goes to him for batting brilliantly and supporting me throughout. He kept telling me it was an excellent wicket and to keep playing well.

"We're really happy because it's been a long time since we scored over 500 runs. The boys played really well. Shadman scored 93, and Litton Kumar Das also batted well. Not everyone will score, but some need to take responsibility like Mushfiq Bhai did. We're in a good position and very happy," he added.