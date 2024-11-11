Pakistan somehow not 'secure' for India: Hafeez takes sly dig amid Champions Trophy participation stand-off

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PCB is adamant on its stand of hosting the whole Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took a sly dig at India for continuing to refuse to travel to the neighbouring country, this time for the Champions Trophy next year. India didn't travel to Pakistan last year for the Asia Cup and the continental tournament took place in a hybrid model with the matches featuring the Men in Blue in Sri Lanka. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is firm on its stand of hosting the whole tournament in Pakistan and hence, the ICC has been called up to be the mediator for the situation.

"It was a day dream that India will come to Pakistan to play #ChampionsTrophy2025," Hafeez said. "Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not *secure* for India."

Hafeez hoped for a strong response from the Pakistan government and the PCB on the situation. "Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB," Hafeez added in his post on X (previously Twitter.)

Earlier on Sunday, November 10, ICC communicated to the PCB about the BCCI's decision to travel to Pakistan for the multi-nation event next year.

"The ICC emailed the PCB informing them about the inability of the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "No reason was given. There is nothing in writing we have received from the BCCI. The PCB has apprised the federal government of the situation."

There are speculations that the tournament might go ahead without India. However, in the current situation with the revenue India generates, the move is highly unlikely given the ICC, the broadcasters, everyone depends on the Indian team and their matches for the viewership and hence the returns.

Now the ICC have a massive task at hand of bringing both PCB and BCCI to an agreement and some sort of compromise for the tournament because if not, there are high chances that the event might get cancelled altogether.