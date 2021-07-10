Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan's Wahab Riaz will know about England visit for The Hundred next week

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz will know about England visit for The Hundred next week

Wahab was denied entry into the United Kingdom after reaching there without a valid work permit.

PTI PTI
Karachi Published on: July 10, 2021 15:41 IST
Wahab Riaz and Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Wahab Riaz and Virat Kohli

Pakistan's experienced fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, will know next week when he can go to England again to participate in the inaugural tournament, The Hundred, a brainchild of the English cricket board.

Wahab was denied entry into the United Kingdom after reaching there without a valid work permit.  "My work permit number has been issued but I will know by next week when I can leave again when I get my proper work permit visa," Wahab said.

Related Stories

The pacer, currently out of the Pakistan team, said a misunderstanding over the visa had caused the problem for him and he was sent back from the airport.

Wahab was signed on as a replacement for Shaheen Shah Afridi by the Birmingham Phoenix franchise.

Shaheen, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir were the Pakistani players signed up for the tournament, but the first two are now unavailable due to national duty with the Pakistan team in the West Indies. 

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X