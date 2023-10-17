Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Pakistan players struggling with viral fever ahead of Australia clash: Reports

Pakistan have so far played three matches in World Cup 2023 and won two matches, against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They lost to arch-rivals India by seven wickets last Sunday in Ahmedabad. They are next scheduled to face Australia in Bangalore on October 20 (Friday).

October 17, 2023
Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam, is battling health issues ahead of their next World Cup 2023 clash against Australia. The men in green are coming off a massive loss at the hands of India at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. They have so far won two out of three matches in the tournament and the Australia encounter is extremely important for them.

But it seems the weather in Bangalore hasn't suited the Pakistan players. The team was involved in the optional net session today morning where Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled at full throttle but a few of the main players were not present. While the main net session is scheduled for evening, a few players are unlikely to take part at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. 

Abdullah Shafique, the first Pakistan player to score a century on World Cup debut, is unwell at the moment while ace pacer Shaheen Afridi has just recovered from fever. The latter will need them fully fit for the crucial game against Australia and it remains to be seen if the left-arm fast bowler trains today. Meanwhile, there is no update on the other players but it has been reported that several players are struggling with their health currently. 

As far as Australia are concerned, they are expected to reach Bangalore today for the clash to be played on Friday (October 20). They registered their first win of World Cup 2023 last evenin (October 16) against Sri Lanka and are at eighth position at the moment in the points table.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

