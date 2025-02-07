Pakistan opener ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saim Ayub

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, slated to begin on February 19. Since his ODI debut in 2024, the youngster has been sensational, scoring 515 runs in nine matches at an average of 64.37. He smacked a couple of centuries against South Africa and one against Zimbabwe and was expected to play a major role for Pakistan in the marquee tournament.

However, the 22-year-old is still dealing with an ankle injury and is currently in rehabilitation. Ayub hurt his ankle during the tour to South Africa and a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed him missing the tournament. The statement noted that the cricketer will continue his rehabilitation in England and his availability for the New Zealand tour is also uncertain at the moment.

“Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements,” the statement read.

Initially, the PCB officials expected Ayub to miss six weeks of action and be fit before the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, despite his efforts, the cricketer failed to recover on time. The selectors were closely monitoring his state of injury and it is arguably for the same reason that PCB delayed their squad announcement for the tournament. They revealed the squad last week and eventually, Ayub’s name wasn’t there.

The board was still awaiting an improvement in his fitness and there was a possibility of adding him before the tournament commences but that is now ruled out. As things stand, star batter Babar Azam is expected to open alongside Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.