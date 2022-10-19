Pakistan Cricket Board reschedules T20 series against West Indies; Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Team Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled its T20 series against the West Indies due to a busy home season. According to the PCB, the cricket boards of both the countries have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was set to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan.

"The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament," the PCB said in a statement.

The three-match series between Pakistan and West indies is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

The West Indies had toured Pakistan earlier this year for a twin ODI and T20 series but after the completion of the 50-over matches, the visitors reported several Covid-19 cases in their camp due to which both boards agreed to postpone the T20 series and hold it in early 2023. However, the series has now been rescheduled for the first quarter of the year 2024. The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies agreed to move it.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series, which was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan, to the first quarter of 2024," the statement further added.

The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi.

