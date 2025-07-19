Pakistan Champions edge past England Champions in opening encounter of WCL 2025 Pakistan Champions had made 160/9 after being put in to bat first by England Champions. Captain Mohammad Hafeez had hit a fighting fifty, while Aamer Yamin had provided the finishing touches.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Champions kicked off the second season of the World Championship of Legends with a thrilling win over England Champions on Friday, July 18. Led by captain Mohammad Hafeez's fifty and disciplined bowling from the bowlers, the Pakistan side defeated the English team by five runs.

The World Championship of Legends has made its return with former star players featuring in the six-team event. The tournament was played in 2024 for the first time, with India Champions winning it with their win over Pakistan Champions.

Pakistan have started the second season on a strong note. They were struggling big time in the first innings when they were losing wickets in a pack. While they were losing wickets from one end, captain Hafeez held the fort for his team as he scored a measured fifty.

After making a fine start, Pakistan lost both the openers - Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan - in consecutive overs in the fourth and the fifth. While Hafeez sold his partner, Umar Ami,n down the river in a big mix-up, the skipper held his cool and steadied the ship.

He went on to slam 54 from 34 balls, laced with eight fours. However, when the Men in Green needed a big push in the death overs, he was caught and bowled by Liam Plunkett. However, Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir provided a strong end.

Aamer's 13-ball 27, laced with a 22-run final over, was the reason Pakistan reached 160/9 at the end of the first innings.

In reply, England were hardly in the chase with Phil Mustard and Alastair Cook not going off the blocks quickly. Cook made a scratchy 15-ball seven, while Mustard held one end up. James Vince also departed pretty early, leaving England in a hole. While Mustard carried on and made 58 from 51, he was dismissed in the 16th over.

Ian Bell and Eoin Morgan infused the much-needed momentum and put 48 for the fourth wicket. They came in the chase and needed 30 from 12 balls. However, the Three Lions could get only 24 and went on to lose the match by five runs.