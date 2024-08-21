Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan captain Shan Masood reveals reason for picking all-pace bowling attack for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood reveals reason for picking all-pace bowling attack for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan have picked four seamers for the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi starting Wednesday, August 21 morning. Captain Shan Masood revealed the main reason behind the move as Naseem Shah returns to the Test XI after nearly 13 months.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 0:26 IST
Shan Masood justified his selection of four pacers for the
Image Source : PCB X Shan Masood justified his selection of four pacers for the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

 

"In Rawalpindi, whenever we have played domestic cricket, the conditions have favored the seamers and the batters. Spin-bowling hasn’t been such a big threat. So we want to take what we do in domestic cricket forward rather than applying something new, which we don’t normally get in Rawalpindi," 

"In Rawalpindi, whenever we have played domestic cricket, the conditions have favored the seamers and the batters. Spin-bowling hasn’t been such a big threat. So we want to take what we do in domestic cricket forward rather than applying something new, which we don’t normally get in Rawalpindi," 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement