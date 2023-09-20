Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Pakistan captain Babar Azam attends Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony amid rumours of rift

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was one of the star cricketers and influential personalities that attended the wedding ceremony of Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain and star allrounder Shahid Afridi.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2023 7:33 IST
Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam celebrating a wicket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam attended Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony on Tuesday, September 19 amid rumours of a potential rift. As per rumours, Pakistan's Super Four exit from the Asia Cup led to a brawl in the dressing room between Babar and Shaheen and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had to intervene to put an end to it.

However, Babar's presence in Shaheen's wedding ceremony has put an end to such rumours to a certain extent. Babar took to 'X' formerly Twitter to post a picture of him standing next to Shaheen from the ceremony as the two looked in a joyful mood. 

Meanwhile, before the Pakistan captain shared the image, a post of Shaheen on 'X' also gave an impression that the camaraderie between the two Pakistan players is right up there and the rumours of a potential rift might just be hearsay. The left-arm pacer posted a picture of him playing chess with his captain and captioned the post as "family" with a red-coloured heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are yet to announce their World Cup squad and with just a few more days to go before the deadline (September 28), speculations are running rife that some main players might be shown the door. The Green Brigade didn't have the kind of Asia Cup campaign it must have wished for. Heading into the tournament as the No. 1 side, Pakistan began the event on a terrific note and outclassed Nepal by 238 runs.

They backed it up by a superb bowling performance versus India but the game got washed away due to rain. However, the Super Four stage brought misery to them as they lost their matches against the Men in Blue (by 228 runs) and a virtual semifinal against Sri Lanka (by 2 wickets - DLS) to crash out of the tournament. 

