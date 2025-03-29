Pakistan-born Muhammad Abbas creates history for New Zealand, breaks Indian star's ODI world record Muhammad Abbas shattered a world record previously held by an Indian star during his ODI debut for New Zealand against Pakistan, the country of his birth. Abbas slammed a blistering fifty as he helped the Kiwis post a strong total of 344 against Pakistan in the first ODI.

Muhammad Abbas, the Pakistan-born 21-year-old, has created history on his international debut for New Zealand. Playing for the Kiwis in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan, Abbas has shattered a world record held by an Indian star.

Abbas has created the record for the fastest-ever half-century on debut in ODIs. The 21-year-old raced to his half-ton in a record 24 balls, breaking Krunal Pandya's previous record. Krunal had reached his half ton on ODI debut in 26 balls against England four years ago.

Fastest half century on ODI debut:

1 - Muhammad Abbas (New Zealand): 24-ball half-ton against Pakistan in 2025

2 - Krunal Pandya (India): 26-ball fifty against England in 2021

3 - Alick Athanaze (West Indies): 26-ball fifty vs UAE in 2023

4 - Ishan Kishan (India): 33-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2021

5 - John Morris (England): 35-ball fifty against New Zealand in 1991

Abbas played a strong knock of 52 from 26 balls that was laced with three fours and as many sixes. The youngster played a key role in helping the Kiwis set up a strong target of 345 after the fall of centurion Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell. Chapman and Mitchell scored 132 and 76 as they partnered for a 199-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The Kiwis won the match comfortably by 73 runs as Nathan Smith starred with the ball. The bowling all-rounder took four wickets for 60 runs in 8.1 overs to derail the run-chase. Babar Azam was the top run-getter for the Men in Green as he made an impressive 78 from 83 balls before falling to Will O'Rourke.

Pakistan were cruising well on 249/3 with Babar and Salman Agha well-set. However, they lost wickets in a heap, which derailed their chase. The Men in Green were bowled out for 271 in 44.1 overs to lose the game by 73 runs.