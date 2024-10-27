Pakistan appoint Mohammad Rizwan as captain for ODIs and T20Is, Salman Ali Agha named vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohammad Rizwan named white-ball captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mohammad Rizwan as their captain for the white-ball format. During a press conference chaired by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Rizwan was made the captain of the ODI and T20I sides. Meanwhile, Agha Ali Salman has been named as the vice-captain for both the formats.

The PCB named the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia and Zimbabwe. The Board did not name a captain at the time and stated that the new skipper would be unveiled at a press conference.

Rizwan replaces outing white-ball captain Babar Azam, who stepped down earlier in October. Babar had been sacked as Pakistan's captain of all three formats after the ODI World Cup 2023 but was appointed as skipper of the white-ball format in May.

Rizwan's first assignment as full-time captain will be leading Pakistan in an away white-ball tour of Australia, starting on November 4. The ODI series will start first at the MCG on November 4, followed by the second and third games on November 8 and 10. The T20I series will commence on November 14.

Pakistan will then travel to Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from November 24 onwards. Rizwan is part of the Zimbabwe ODIs but has not been picked in the T20Is. It is understood, in his absence newly-appointed vice-captain Salman Ali Agha will be leading in the T20Is, barring any last-minute changes.

Pakistan's ODI squad vs Australia: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's T20I squad vs Australia: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan's ODI squad vs Zimbabwe: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan's T20I squad vs Zimbabwe: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan