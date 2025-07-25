Pakistan announce squads for West Indies tour, Shaheen Afridi returns, no Babar, Rizwan in T20Is Pakistan will be touring the West Indies for a white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. Pakistan have named their squads for the tour with Shaheen Afridi returning to the T20Is. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not part of the format.

New Delhi:

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi returns to the T20I side as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the white-ball series against West Indies. Hot and cold Hasan Nawaz has also been handed his maiden ODI cap, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also return to the ODI sides.

Pakistan will be touring the West Indies for six white ball games with three T20Is and as many ODIs starting August 1. Pakistan have named the squads for both series with Rizwan and Babar returning to the ODI setup. However, with the T20 World Cup six months away, neither of them is in the T20I side for the series.

Hasan Ali is also back in the T20I and ODI sides. He was in the T20I side during the home series against Bangladesh, but was not on the flight for the away tour. He is now back in the ODIs too and is in line to make his first appearance in the format since the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan have, of late, shifted their emphasis from ODIs to the T20I format. With the T20 World Cup just over half a year away, the PCB is ensuring Pakistan play as much T20I cricket as possible. Under newly appointed white‑ball coach Mike Hesson and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, the team is entering a clear transition.

Pakistan's T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan's ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim