Pakistan announce new head coach for T20Is and ODIs, Jason Gillespie to stay in charge of Tests

Pakistan have appointed former cricketer Aaqib Javed as their head coach in white-ball formats on an interim basis. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development today and also stated that he will be in charge of the team at least till the Champions Trophy 2025.

For the unversed, Gary Kirsten stepped down from the position of the white-ball head coach of Pakistan, without coaching them in a single ODI, last month after being appointed earlier this year. Jason Gillespie stepped up to do the role for the Australia tour which ends today. He will continue to do the job in the longest format now with Javed taking over in the shorter forms of the game.

PCB has also confirmed that it will initiate the recruitment process now to appoint the permanent white-ball coach aiming to complete the process by March next year when the Champions Trophy concludes. Meanwhile, Jason Gillespie will continue to be the head coach in Tests with the team's next assignment being the away series against South Africa.

This is contrary to the reports of PCB axing him for an all-format coach. The board refuted the rumours on Sunday (November 17) in a tweet confirming that Gillespie will remain at the helm of the Test team for the South Africa tour.

For the interim head coach though the challenge is huge as Pakistan are scheduled to play a lot in ODIs and T20Is. They are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for six white-ball matches after which they will also play against South Africa in as many games. In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy, the men in green will be involved in a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa at home.

Pakistan's upcoming schedule in white-ball cricket

3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe (away from home) - November 24 to December 5

3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against South Africa (away from home) - December 10 to December 22

Tri-Series against New Zealand and South Africa (home) - February 8 to 14

ICC Champions Trophy (home) - February 19 to March 9