PAK vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Tests live on TV, online in India?

PAK vs WI: Pakistan and West Indies are set to clash in their last Test series of the World Test Championship 2025 cycle in Multan starting on January 17. Both teams enter this two-match series after poor performances in their respective last international games.

Pakistan were defeated 0-2 in their last Test series in South Africa where the latter secured a place in the WTC final. Pakistan have recalled their spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sajid Khan and are expected to field a spin-friendly surfaced in both matches.

“This is our last Test series in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, and we would like to finish it on a winning note," Shan Masood said in the pre-match press conference. "Every match in this format holds great importance, and we are committed to giving it our all to end the campaign with a memorable series win."

PAK vs WI Test series live streaming and telecast

When is the PAK vs WI Test series starting?

The first Test will begin on January 17 and the second Test match will be played from January 25 to January 29.

At what time do the PAK vs WI Test matches begin?

The Pakistan vs West Indies matches will begin at 10:00 AM IST (09:30 AM Local Time).

PAK vs WI Test series venues

All 2 Test matches between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Where can you watch the PAK vs WI Test series live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no official live telecast announced for the West Indies tour of Pakistan 2025 for Indian cricket fans.

Where can you watch the PAK vs WI Test series live online in India?

The Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series is available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for India-based users.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Hurraira, Kashif Ali.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Anderson Phillip, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo.