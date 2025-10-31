PAK vs SA live cricket score: Pakistan and South Africa have locked horns in the second T20I of the three-match series today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. South Africa are leading the series 1-0 at the moment and will be keen on sealing the series with a game to go. On the other hand, Pakistan will be eager to level the series and take it into the decider. Can they do it? Let's find out.
PAK vs SA live cricket score: Pakistan hope to level series in 2nd T20I after opting to bowl first
PAK vs SA live cricket score: Pakistan have opted to bowl first in the second T20I against South Africa. They have benched Shaheen Afridi today for Salman Mirza, even as South Africa have also included Ottneil Baartman for Lizaad Williams. Follow for live score:
Lahore:
