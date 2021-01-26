PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammad Rizwan pulls off a spectacular run out against South Africa - WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Mohammad Rizwan pulls off a spectacular run out against South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday pulled off a spectacular run out, in Jhonty Rhodes style, to dismiss South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the opening Test of the two-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Van der Dussen was on 17 when he pushed the delivery from Faheem Ashraf towards mid-off and took off for a single. Dean Elgar, the non-striker, sent him back, leaving him stranded in the middle of the pitch. Babar Azam collected the ball at cover and threw the ball quickly down to the striker's end. Rizwan, who stood a little far away from the stumps, collected the ball and made a full-length dive along with Van der Dussen. But Rizwan had castled down the stumps well before the batsman had completed the dive.

It was a needless risk taken by Van der Dussen and he walked back for 17, leaving South Africa for 63 for two in the 16th over.

Spectacular run-out by Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan keeper 💥#PAKvsSApic.twitter.com/m1U5e4tWVo — MELbet India Official (@MELbet_in) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, South Africa, who are playing their first Test series on Pakistan soil since 2007, were bundled out for just 220 with Goerge Linde top-scoring with his 64-ball 35.

Yasir Shah took three wickets while Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi picked two apeice.