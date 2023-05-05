PAK vs NZ, 4th ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about National Stadium, Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PAK vs NZ Pitch Report

Pakistan (PAK) will host struggling New Zealand (NZ) in the fourth ODI match at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday, May 5. The hosts won the third match to clinch the five-match ODI series with a 3-0 lead. After dominating the first two ODIs in Rawalpindi, Pakistan continued their good run of form in 50-over cricket with another impressive all-round win on Karachi's balanced surface. The venue also hosts the remaining two games in this series and will provide the same pitch.

Babar Azam-led team posted a challenging total of 287/6 while batting first with opener Imam-ul-Haq top-scoring with 90 off 107 and skipper himself adding another fifty. Matt Henry picked three wickets and experienced pacer Adam Milne bagged two for the Kiwis. New Zealand received a promising start with opener Tom Blundell adding a half-century. Debutant all-rounder Cole McConchie smashed 64* off 45 as the traveling side seemed on track to chase the target. But Shaheen Afridi took two late wickets to bowl out Kiwis on 261 runs.

Pitch Report - PAK vs NZ

Karachi’s National Stadium has a balanced surface for white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 235 with teams batting first winnings 31 of 68 ODI matches played here so far. In the last game here, the pacers enjoyed good help from the surface in both innings but batters were able to post a challenging total while batting first.

Will Toss Matter?

Not likely. Both batters and bowlers kept the game balanced throughout the match during the third game. Pacers from both teams were impressive as the surface remained dry till the end of the game.

National Stadium, Karachi - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 68

Matches won batting first: 31

Matches won bowling first: 34

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 235

Average 2nd Innings scores: 203

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 374/4 (50 Ov) by IND vs HK

Lowest total recorded - 93/10 (40.4 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW

Highest score chased - 310/4 (46.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended - 123/10 (45.2 Ov) by SLW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

Latest Cricket News